Wike’s projects beaming light of hope on rural communities – Etsu Kwali

Mr Luka Nizassan, Etsu of Kwali, Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), says FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike’s rural road projects are shining a light of hope on rural communities.

Nizassan stated this while reacting to the newly inaugurated 11km Yangoji – Sukuku – Ebbo Road in the area council executed by the Wike-led FCT Administration.

He said the communities contribute 30 per cent of the food production to the Kwali Area Council.

He described the road project as the most impactful project undertaken by the Wike-led administration to transform rural communities. (NAN)