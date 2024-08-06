Wike, we need information management secretariat in the FCT

As the Federal Capital Territory Administration undergoes significant restructuring, I am compelled to ask why has a secretariat of information and communications not been established.…

As the Federal Capital Territory Administration undergoes significant restructuring, I am compelled to ask why has a secretariat of information and communications not been established.

This omission is glaring, especially considering the critical role of information management in effective governance.

There is no denying the fact that the current information management framework in the FCT is inadequate, leading to missed opportunities for effective public engagement and information sharing, especially in this social media era.

The establishment of dedicated secretariat of information and communications would address these challenges:

– Ensure structured coordination and timely dissemination of information

– Facilitate public awareness and support for government policies

– Influence citizen behaviour in favour of social development and minimise conflict.

– Provide centralised communication during emergencies

– Modernise communication channels through digital platforms

– Support urban planning and development

– Foster professional development in information management and communications

The creation of such a secretariat is not merely a matter of adopting the national or state structures; it is essential for effective governance in the 21st century.

I urge the FCT Administration and our dear Honourable Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, to recognise the critical role of information management and take immediate action, as there’s no better time than now to establish a secretariat of information and communications.

Thank you, sir.

Abdullahi Jamiu wrote from Gwagwalada, FCT