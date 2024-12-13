Wike warns construction companies against land grabbing

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has warned construction companies in the territory against land grabbing, saying the fact that they are given lands to house their equipment does not automatically confer on them ownership.

The minister gave the warning on Thursday in Abuja when he gave out 50 Hilux vehicles to security agencies in the territory.

He also warned those taking government lands without documents, adding that for the fact that the previous governments did not take action does not mean the present government will not.