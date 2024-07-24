Wike vows to complete abandoned Apo-Karshi road in 6 months

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has expressed worry over the politicisation of the Apo-Karshi road project in the nation’s capital, vowing to complete the abandoned…

Wike, who visited the road on Tuesday, lamented over the lack of progress in the project although the FCT Administration had paid 86 per cent of the contract value.

He said, “The government has paid 86 per cent, and look at where we are. The contract was awarded 13 years ago. I will take this road as a personal project to ensure that it is completed.

“In the next two weeks, I want to see the equipment on the ground before I commit funds. I am not happy; this is not what the citizens bargained for.”

Wike also emphasised the importance of having contractors to sign an undertaking to ensure accountability.

“We will have him sign the undertaking that if funds are provided, they will be able to complete it,” he said.

Speaking on why he will not commit funds to the interstate roads, Wike said, “FCT cannot fund inter-state roads. I am not going to waste the FCT’s resources on that. The one that concerns FCT is the Apo-Karshi road.”