City News

Wike to flag off construction of 4 roads, others

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, will this week flag-off construction of four new roads, staff quarters for the Nigerian Law School and other projects.

Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Public Communication and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said in a statement on Monday, that six new projects would be flagged-off between this week and next week.

He said brand new vehicles would also be distributed to security agencies to enhance the performance of their duties.

He listed some of the projects to be flagged-off to include the construction of Kabulsa-Takushara access road, construction of Kabusa-Ketti access road, provision of access road to the new EFCC Academy site in Giri District as well as design; construction and furnishing of office complex for the body of benchers.

“Others are design and construction of 10 staff quarters for the Nigerian Law School in Bwari Area Council and construction of a 15km road from A2 Junction Abuja-Lokoja road to Pia in Kwali Area Council.

 

