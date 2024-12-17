Wike threatens revocation of more land titles

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has vowed to sanction property owners who have refused to pay their ground rents despite several notices served on them.

He said their titles would be revoked and handed over to those who are ready to pay.

He also warned construction companies in the territory against land grabbing, saying the fact that they are given lands to house their equipment does not automatically confer on them ownership.

Wike gave the warning on Thursday in Abuja when he gave out 50 Hilux vehicles to security agencies in the territory.

The minister also warned against blackmail by residents who might have flouted the laws, saying he would not succumb to them.