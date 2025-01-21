Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Senator Adolphus Wabara, has lashed out at the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, who tackled him recently.

Responding to Wike’s comment that if Wabara were his father, he (Wike) would have disowned him, the former senate president said Wike speaks like a broken water pipe without tap.

Wabara said as an elder statesman who was Nigeria’s Number Three Citizen, it would not be dignifying of him to begin to trade words with the FCT Minister.

Wabara said he had expected the FCT Minister to refrain from unguarded utterances, at least as a mark of respect for the position he occupies as a Minister of the Federal Republic, and as a former Governor.

The PDP leader also said it was disgraceful for a supposed man of honour to speak without decorum, adding that “spewing gibberish like a broken water pipe without a tap is not a mark of maturity”.

“I will expect a man of his calibre and status to mind his language and words. He should be sure of his facts. But I don’t want to join issues with Wike and dignify him.

“Frankly for a son to disown his father, his father must have wronged him terribly. Can Wike please tell the world what it is I did wrong to him?

“Talking about corruption, Nigerians know those who are corrupt, and I can proudly say and beat my chest that I’m not one of them I, Adolphus Wabara, I’m not corrupt! I won’t be joining issues with people who have no respect for elders.”