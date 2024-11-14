Wike slams indefinite suspension on FCDA Executive Secretary

Nyesom Wike, Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has suspended Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmad, Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), indefinitely.

Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media to the Minister, made this known in a terse statement on Thursday.

According to Olayinka, Ahmad’s suspension is with immediate effect.

Although no reason was given for the action, “the suspended Executive Secretary has consequently been directed to hand over to the Director of Engineering Services in the FCDA.”