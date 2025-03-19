Wike seeks Chinese partnership on agriculture, vocational training

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has sought partnership with the Chinese government on agriculture and vocational training with focus on Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Wike appealed for the support when the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Yu Dunhai, visited him in Abuja on Tuesday.

He explained that the FCT had very good land for the Chinese to invest in different kinds of agricultural production.

The minister also told the ambassador that FCT also needed to partner with the Chinese on vocational schools, leveraging ICT.

According to him, educating the youths with vocational and ICT skills is key for Nigeria to move forward.

He said, “These are the two very good areas that I want us to cooperate, partner and see what we can do together.

“It will really interest us more, if we can partner in these areas.”

Earlier, Dunhai, Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, commended the rapid infrastructural development in Abuja under the leadership of Wike.

He said that China was moving forward to materialise the National Rejuvenation of the Chinese Nation, through the Chinese way of modernisation.