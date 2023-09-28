Wike sacks heads of 21 FCT agencies

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, yesterday sacked heads of 21 parastatals, agencies and government companies of the Federal Capital Territory…

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, yesterday sacked heads of 21 parastatals, agencies and government companies of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The minister, according to a statement issued yesterday night by the Director of Press in the Office of the Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, ordered them to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank with immediate effect.

The statement, however, did not disclose reasons why they were relieved of their appointments.

Those affected are the Group MD/CEO, Abuja Investment Company Ltd; CEO/MD, Abuja Markets Management Ltd; MD/CEO, Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company; CEO/MD, Abuja Property Development Company; CEO/MD Abuja Technology Village Free Trade Zone Company; CEO/MD Abuja Film Village International; and CEO/MD Powernoth AICL Equipment Leasing Company Ltd.

Others are the MD Abuja Broadcasting Corporation, MD, Abuja Enterprise Agency; GM, FCT Water Board; DG, FCT Emergency Management Agency; Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Healthcare Board; Director General, Hospital Management Board; Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board; Director, FCT Scholarship Board and Director FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board.

They also include the Director, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board; the Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Centre; Director, FCT Health Insurance Scheme; Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department, and Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council.

“Appointments into the offices would be made in due course,” the statement said.

