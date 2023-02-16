Wike Rules Out Last-Minute Deal With Atiku After meeting Tinubu

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has ruled out a last-minute deal between the G5 which he leads and the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples…

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has ruled out a last-minute deal between the G5 which he leads and the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The G5 is made up of Wike, Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

The aggrieved PDP governor had pulled out of the campaign of Atiku, giving the resignation of Senator Iyioricha Ayu as National Chairman as condition for them to return.

But the PDP carried on its campaign without their impute, inaugurating a presidential campaign council in Oyo, without the involvement of Makinde.

Speaking at a media chat on Thursday morning, Wike ruled out any further discussion with PDP leadership.

“No, we can’t do that; it’s over! We have said it and there is nothing anybody can do about it now. They believe they can win the election. I am not ready to sit down with anybody again,” the governor said in response to a question.

Wike said this hours after hosting Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Government House, Port Harcourt, meanwhile, Atiku cancelled his rally in Rivers, citing security concerns.

Tinubu visited Wike after campaigning at Yakubu Gowon Stadium, still in Port Harcourt.

Speaking during Tinubu’s visit, Wike said, “I have no apology to anybody to say nobody born of a woman can intimidate me. You have never changed party one day. That tells of your character and courage and that is what we require in this country.”

Commenting on Tinubu’s visit at Thursday’s media briefing, Wike said he owes no one apology for receiving the presidential candidate.

Wike and Tinubu had a pact abroad to perfect the 2023 election strategies, according to sources, but both sides denied the report.

Tinubu has held different meetings with Wike in the buildup to the 2023 elections while key APC chieftains have inaugurated projects executed by Wike’s administration.