Wike revokes land allocations to Buhari, Speaker Abbas, Kaduna gov, others

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has revoked the ownership of 762 plots of land in the highbrow Maitama district of Abuja, over non-payment of statutory fees.

According to public notices issued by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Thursday, the affected groups failed to pay their certificates of occupancy (C-of-O) for the confiscated plots.

High-profile figures affected include former President Muhammadu Buhari and former Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen.

SPONSOR AD

The FCTA also threatened to withdraw the rights of occupancy (R-of-O) of 614 other individuals and companies if they failed to pay outstanding bills for their plots within two weeks.

“The Federal Capital Territory Administration wishes to inform the allottee(s)/title holder(s) of plots of land in Maitama 1 who have failed to make payment for their Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) bills that their Right of Occupancy to the land/property has been withdrawn,” the FCTA notice stated.

This action was taken under Section 28 of the Land Use Act of 1978, which empowers the minister to revoke rights of occupancy for non-compliance with payment obligations or breach of other allocation terms.

Among those whose C-of-O were revoked are the Muhammadu Buhari Trust Foundation owned by former President Muhammadu Buhari; former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen; Speaker of the house of representatives, Abbas Tajudeen; Secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), George Akume, his wife, Regina; and Uba Sani, governor of Kaduna.

Former and serving lawmakers on the list include senate chief whip, Tahir Monguno; former deputy speaker of the house of representatives, Chibudom Nwuche; former senate leader, Teslim Folarin; former house of representatives member, Nnenna Ukeje; Andy Uba and Smart Adeyemi, both former senators.

Wike, who assumed office in August 2023, has consistently emphasised his commitment to enforcing order in Abuja’s land administration.

Speaking during an earlier revocation exercise, he said: “When we make the right decision, some people will be happy, and some will not.”