Wike revokes 165 plots of land in Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Nyesom Wike, has approved the revocation of 165 plots of Land in the serviced Districts of the Federal Capital City over non-development.

Director of Information and Communication in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Muhammad Hazat Sule, disclosed this on Thursday.

The notice for the revocation as compiled by the Land Department was approved by the Minister, who cited continuous contravention of the terms of agreement as encapsulated in the 1978 Land Use Act as reason.

The revoked plots belong to individuals and corporate organizations, who have continually failed to keep to the terms of agreement as contained in Section 28(5) (a) & (b) of the Land Use Act.

The affected plots are situated within Central Business District, Maitama (A05); Maitama (A06); Wuse II (A08); Gudu (B01) and Wuye (B03).

Others are Jabi (B04); Utako (B05); Katampe Extension (B19); Idu Industrial Area (C16) and Asokoro (A04) Districts respectively.

\Accordingly, “The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory has, in the exercise of the powers conferred on him under Section 28(5)(a) & (b) of the Land Use Act 1978 revoked the affected titles for continued contravention of the terms of development of the Right of Occupancy to wit non-development,” Sule said.

