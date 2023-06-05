Wike returns to Aso Rock as Tinubu meets Umahi, Akpabio

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently holding a meeting with former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, former Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi and Senator Godswill…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently holding a meeting with former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, former Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi and Senator Godswill Akpabio, at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The president is meeting Wike a second time within four days.

He was in the Villa last Friday, along with former Delta State governor, James Ibori and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Similarly, Umahi had met with the president last Friday in his office.

Daily Trust reports that series of meetings with former governors and Akpabio may not be unconnected with pending choices of ministerial positions and upcoming election of National Assembly’s principal officers.

Akpabio, who is the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) preferred candidate for the position of the President of the Senate, is believed to have come in the company to perfect his chance amid opposition from some lawmakers.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...