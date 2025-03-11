Wike returns to Abuja from Italy, says agreement reached to boost FCT economy

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Monday, returned to Abuja following a visit to Italy, where he solidified bilateral cooperation with the Lombardy regional government.

Speaking to journalists shortly after he arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, the minister said key outcomes of his meeting with the President of the Lombardy Regional Government, Attilo Fontana, include an agreement to establish a vocational center in Abuja, providing crucial skill training for youth, and a partnership to modernize FCT agriculture.

He said the agreements reached would significantly boost the FCT’s economy and create employment opportunities.