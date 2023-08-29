Wike Reintroduces Monthly Sanitation In Abuja

Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says the administration has concluded plans to reintroduce monthly sanitation as part of strategies to keep the…

Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says the administration has concluded plans to reintroduce monthly sanitation as part of strategies to keep the city clean.

The Minister stated this in Abuja after a closed-door meeting with contractors handling different projects in the FCT.

He said he had already briefed President Bola Tinubu on the idea that at least two Saturdays in a month would be declared for sanitation from 7a.m. to 10 a.m.

He explained that the move would enable companies supporting the FCT with logistics to go to market, and other public places to evacuate refuse.

Wike to get contractors back on site, vows to supervise projects directly

Tinubu Tells Wike What To Do If he asks for free land

According to him, for Abuja to be clean, everybody has to cooperate.

“We must all make sacrifices. There is nothing like we are going to suffer. You also contribute to refuse. So, if you spare three hours on a Saturday at home, to clear the refuse and bring them out for us to evacuate and dispose, then that is the little way you can help.”

“We are appealing to you (residents) to cooperate with us so we can achieve our goals.”

On streetlights, the minister said that there were some improvements: “We are not there yet, but I can assure you that everywhere in Abuja will be lit up.”

For those who have distorted the Abuja Master Plan, Wike said that the issue would soon be addressed.

He added that the Federal Capital Territory Administration was working out which areas the parks and the greens were supposed to be and those that were built on.

He also said that the government would look into those who refused to develop their plots for many years.

Wike added that the Tinubu-led administration would not continue to allow undeveloped land across the city where criminals were taking refuge.

“How can you have empty land in the city and allow people to build shanties on them because you did not develop them.

“Some properties were built for 20 years but not completed. Go and see what is happening there. Criminals have taken over the place, and as a serious government, we will not allow that.

“We want to make Abuja a safe environment, but we can’t do it alone; we require the support of every stakeholder,” the minister said.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...