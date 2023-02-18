Wike praises APC govs for supporting Tinubu, says Rivers will vote for fairness

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has commended the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, especially those from the North for supporting power shift to the…

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has commended the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, especially those from the North for supporting power shift to the South which produced the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.



Wike, who was visited by Tinubu on Wednesday at the Government House in Port Harcourt, had ruled out a last-minute deal between the G5 which he leads and the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The governor on Saturday said the electorate in the state would not vote for any political party that has shown blatant contempt for political power shift and fairness in the next Saturday’s presidential election.



He said considering the heterogeneous nature of Nigeria, the resolve in Rivers State is that the electorate and all lovers of Nigeria would vote for the unity of the country during the forthcoming election.

The governor stated these while speaking at Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic’s Field, venue of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area campaign rally organised by the Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council.

Wike, who commended the governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their insistence on political power shift to southern Nigeria, said such stance is a proof that they understand the essence of Nigeria’s unity.



He said, “We are going to vote for the unity of Nigeria. We are going to vote for equity, fairness and justice. And that is why I salute the APC governorship who came out to say, for this country to be united, for this country to move on as one, that there is the need for power to shift.

“For those who are greedy about power, you can get power, you may not have peace. Is it not better to have peace, so when you become president you can govern the people well. Do you want a place that is in crisis?”

Wike explained that Rivers would not vote for any presidential candidate who does not factor the interest of the state into his scheme.

“We are going to vote for people who have the interest of our state. Time has passed when you will tell me that Rivers State only produces so and so number of votes. I have no problem about that. In return, what have we gotten.

“So, you must tell Rivers people now, if we vote for you, this is what you’ll have. Politics is you do for me, I’ll do for you. You fall for me, I’ll fall for you. If you push me, I’ll push you. If you love me, I’ll love you,” he said.



The governor warned that Rivers people would not be happy with any of the national and state assembly candidates of the PDP in the state who might choose to tread the path of betrayers when they eventually win the elections.

“So, if you have in mind to do that, be very careful because we carry a lot of grace. It is not by our powers, it is how it has pleased the almighty God,” he added.

Wike told his supporters that their various political leaders had been fully instructed the pattern of voting to adopt in the state.

He said, “From ward by ward in our local governments, they will tell you what we have decided. If you want me to survive politically, follow the way we are going.

“We will not support those who say when they come to power, they will kill me. We will not support those who say when they come to power, they will jail me. Will you allow them to kill me? Will you vote for those who do not want us to exist? Are you sure?”