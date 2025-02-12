Wike orders security agencies to monitor influx of people into FCT

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has directed security agencies to monitor the influx of people that could pose security threats into the Federal Capital Territory.
The Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Olatunji Disu, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the FCT Security Committee meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.
The meeting, which was chaired by Wike, was attended by the chairmen of the six area councils of the FCT.
Disu said that the minister had directed the security agencies to set up a committee to effectively monitor the influx of suspicious individuals, including the almajirai into the territory.
Amlajirai are children who leave their families to study Islam in Qur’anic schools, mostly in the northern part of the country.
He said that the members of the committee would include all security operatives in the FCT, namely the Nigeria Police, Nigerian Navy, Department of State Services and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.
He explained that the committee would work with the chairmen of the area councils to identify Almajiri schools where children were brought to learn.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.