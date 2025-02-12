Wike orders security agencies to monitor influx of people into FCT

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has directed security agencies to monitor the influx of people that could pose security threats into the Federal Capital Territory.

The Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Olatunji Disu, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the FCT Security Committee meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

The meeting, which was chaired by Wike, was attended by the chairmen of the six area councils of the FCT.

Disu said that the minister had directed the security agencies to set up a committee to effectively monitor the influx of suspicious individuals, including the almajirai into the territory.

Amlajirai are children who leave their families to study Islam in Qur’anic schools, mostly in the northern part of the country.

He said that the members of the committee would include all security operatives in the FCT, namely the Nigeria Police, Nigerian Navy, Department of State Services and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

He explained that the committee would work with the chairmen of the area councils to identify Almajiri schools where children were brought to learn.