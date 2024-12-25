Wike not running FCTA based on religion, aide replies MURIC

Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has urged the Director of Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Prof Ishaq Akintola, to limit himself to issues of the propagation of Islam and desist from promoting religious discord among Nigerians.

Olayinka, who was reacting to a statement by Prof Akintola, on the suspension of the Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr. Shehu Ahmad Hadi, said the minister was not running FCTA based on religion.

He said “The suspended FCTA Executive Secretary was not appointed as a Muslim and anyone trying to cover his suspension with the garment of religion will be doing a disservice to religious harmony in the country.”

The FCT minister’s spokesperson pointed out that “Just as it is not obligatory for he who appoints to give reasons for appointing, it will also not be obligatory for he who suspends to tell the public reasons for suspending as long as the person suspended knows why he was suspended.

“Most importantly, the position of the FCDA Executive Secretary is not a family chieftaincy title and the business of the office once occupied by Engr. Shehu Ahmad Hadi is running perfectly.”

While calling the attention of Prof Akintola to Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) position on obedience to authorities, Olayinka said; “I doubt if Prof Akintola is aware that on the authority of Abu Huraira, it was narrated that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said; ‘It is obligatory for you to listen to the ruler and obey him in adversity and prosperity, in pleasure and displeasure and even when another person is given (rather undue) preference over you.

“If Prof Akintola is aware of this and has imbibed it, he will simply counsel the suspended FCTA executive secretary to accept his fate as a Muslim, rather than this seeming sponsorship of media attacks against the minister and fanning the embers of religious discord.”