Wike named 2024 THISDAY, Arise TV ‘Minister of the Year’

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has been nominated as the 2024 THISDAY Newspaper and ARISE Television’s Minister of the Year.
Mr Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant to the Minister on Public Communications and New Media, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.
Olayinka explained that the nomination was communicated to Wike in a letter dated Jan. 24, signed by the Managing Director, THISDAY and Arise Group, Mr Eniola Bello.
He said Bello had explained in the letter that Wike emerged from hundreds of candidates chosen by millions of readers of THISDAY Newspaper and viewers of ARISE NEWS Channel. (NAN)
