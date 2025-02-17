✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
City News

Wike inspects road projects, okays contractor’s performance

Nyesom Wike
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has expressed satisfaction with the progress of the construction of the 30.4km A2 – Pai and Pai-Gomani road projects in Kwali Area Council.

The minister made the remark during an inspection tour of the road projects on Saturday.

He commended the contractors for the quality of work on the projects, expressing confidence in their ability to deliver the project on schedule.

He also reiterated the FCT Administration’s commitment to awarding contracts based on demonstrated capacity rather than sentiment.

 

