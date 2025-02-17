Wike inspects road projects, okays contractor’s performance

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has expressed satisfaction with the progress of the construction of the 30.4km A2 – Pai and Pai-Gomani road projects in Kwali Area Council.

The minister made the remark during an inspection tour of the road projects on Saturday.

He commended the contractors for the quality of work on the projects, expressing confidence in their ability to deliver the project on schedule.

SPONSOR AD

He also reiterated the FCT Administration’s commitment to awarding contracts based on demonstrated capacity rather than sentiment.