City News
Wike inspects road project at Gwagwalada, assures rural farmers

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Monday assured rural farmers in the nation's capital that they will soon enjoy smooth movements of their produce from farm after…

fct minister, nyesom wike (centre) during the inspection

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Monday assured rural farmers in the nation’s capital that they will soon enjoy smooth movements of their produce from farm after the completion of the various road projects across the six area councils.

Wike stated this when he inspected the ongoing construction of the nine-kilometre Paiko-Ibwa road by Setraco Nigeria Limited in Gwagwalada Area Council.

The minister said, “Rural farmers in the FCT are presently finding it difficult to transport their produce to the market, but with the ongoing Paiko-Ibwa road project, they will have some sigh of relief in transporting their farm produce to the market when the project is completed.”

He expressed confidence that the contractor will complete the road by December as promised and commended the chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council, Alhaji Abubakar Jibrin Giri, for his support to the contactor.

City & Crime reports that Senator Philip Aduda and some top officials of the FCDA, including the director of STDA were in the entourage of the minister during the inspection.

 

