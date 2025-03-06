Wike in Italy, to meet Lombardy Region’s president

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has arrived in Milan, Italy, ahead of a series of official engagements, particularly meeting with the President of Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontana.
The Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and social media, Lere Olayinka, said in a statement from Milan, on Wednesday, that Wike departed Abuja on Tuesday night, and arrived in Milan at about 4:30am Wednesday, and was received by the Charge d’Affairs of the Embassy of Nigeria in Italy, Ambassador Mustapha Mohammed.
He said, “While in Milan, the FCT Minister will hold a meeting with the President of Lombardy Region on Thursday, and also meet agribusiness investors.”
The statement added, “The FCT Mandate Secretaries for Education, Dr. Danlami Hayyo and Mandate Secretary for Agriculture and Rural Development, Lawan Geidam, as well as Senior Special Assistant on Administration, Dr. Udo Samuel Atang and Senior Special Assistant on Legal and Multi-Lateral Cooperation, Barrister Benedict Daudu, accompanied the minister on the trip.”
- ‘Sexual harassment’: Natasha submits petition against Akapbio
- FCCPC to arraign MTN CEO, others May 28 over alleged breach of Act
