Wike: I don’t care about people who hate me

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says he is not bothered about people who dislike him.

Wike stated this during a chat with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

“I don’t care who likes me. Do you like my work? If yes, that’s fine. Forget about me. The only person that should like me is my wife, and she does

“I don’t care about who likes me and who does not. Governor Siminalayi Fubara was once my supporter, has he not changed?,” he said.

Amid speculation about his loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Wike clarified that he had no intention of leaving the party.

“If I move to the APC, I’ll tell you when I’m leaving. I don’t run away from fights; I’m not leaving this party o. The governors have money, but they are not spending it on the party,” he said.

While addressing concerns about the PDP’s preparedness ahead of the next general election, the immediate-past Rivers State governor expressed scepticism, blaming some governors for the party’s woes.

He said: “See why it would not hold; every governor is working against the party. Let them challenge me, and I will tell them one by one.”