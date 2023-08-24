Wike fumes over abandoned projects in FCT

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has decried the abandonment of sensitive projects in the city for years. He made the…

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has decried the abandonment of sensitive projects in the city for years.

He made the lamentation on Thursday during the inspection of some project sites at the Central Business District in Abuja.

Wike, who was accompanied by the FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud with other FCTA top management officials, said the numbers of uncompleted projects in the territory were worrisome.

On the abandoned millennium tower project, the minister questioned why a project that would have positive impact on the residents of Abuja and beyond would not be completed.

He told the Permanent Secretary, Adesola Olusade, to devise measures that will bring about quick completion of the project.

“Let us start doing something about this project before talking about partnership. If we are waiting for partners it will take us up to three years before work will start.

“It is not good to start a project that will have positive impact on the lives of people and the city and abandon it,” he said.

Wike also said he would meet with President Bola Tinubu over the abandoned work on the construction of residences for Vice President and residences for presiding officers of the National Assembly.

City & Crime reports that some of the projects visited by the minister included the rehabilitation of the Federal Secretariat building, Phase 1, completion of roads B6, B 12 and circle road in the city centre.

He also inspected the construction of Cultural Centre and Millennium Tower at central area and the proposed FCTA secretariat headquarters complex.

