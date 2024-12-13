Wike Donates 50 vehicles to security agencies

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, yesterday donated 50 operational vehicles to security agencies in the nation’s capital.

The minister said the gesture was to ensure residents sleep without fear, adding that the main essence of any government is to secure its people.

The minister warned the benefitting security outfits to use the vehicle judiciously.

Abuja Metro reports that the FCT Police command gets 25 of the vehicles, the Department of the State Service, FCT Command, gets five, the FCT Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps gets five while the Guard Brigade also gets five.

The Naval Unit in Abuja gets two, the 053 NAF Camp, Abuja gets two and the FCT SDAs gets six.