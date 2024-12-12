Wike directs contractor to employ locals

The FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has directed the contractor executing a road project in Kwali Area Council to employ at least 100 locals.

Wike gave the directive on Tuesday, while inaugurating the construction of a 15-kilometre road from Abuja to Lokoja Expressway (A2) to Pai, in Kwali Area Council of the FCT.

The project was awarded to Zeberced Group and expected to be completed in six months.

The minister said that the contractor should employ some of the locals as workers of the company to enable them to feed their families.

He said, “I would like to advise the company to please employ our people, give them jobs, give them contracts so that they will be able to feed their people.

“The whole essence of this job we are doing is also to create employment.’’