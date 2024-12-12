✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
City News

Wike directs contractor to employ locals

every nigerian wants to take pictures with me wike nyesom
    By .

The FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has directed the contractor executing a road project in Kwali Area Council to employ at least 100 locals.

Wike gave the directive on Tuesday, while inaugurating the construction of a 15-kilometre road from Abuja to Lokoja Expressway (A2) to Pai, in Kwali Area Council of the FCT.

The project was awarded to Zeberced Group and expected to be completed in six months.

SPONSOR AD

The minister said that the contractor should employ some of the locals as workers of the company to enable them to feed their families.

He said, “I would like to advise the company to please employ our people, give them jobs, give them contracts so that they will be able to feed their people.

“The whole essence of this job we are doing is also to create employment.’’

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories