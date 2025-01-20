Wike denies health rumours, says God blesses him with good health

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed recent rumours about his health, insisting that he is in good condition and fully capable of carrying out his official responsibilities.

In a media briefing yesterday, Wike stated that the reports circulating about his health, including claims that he was flown to London for medical treatment last week, were untrue.

He attributed his ability to perform his duties to the good health he enjoys, saying, “God has given me good health, which is why I have the energy to do what I am doing.”

SPONSOR AD

The former governor of Rivers State also refuted claims that he had been rushed abroad for emergency treatment.

Meanwhile, his media aide, Lere Olayinka, also addressed the rumours, noting the absurdity of the reports.

Olayinka, rhetorically questioned how Wike could have been flown to London on Thursday night and returned by Friday to visit several communities in the FCT, including Dape in Life Camp, Gishiri, and Pigba Sama.

Taking to his handle on X platform, Olayinka sarcastically dismissed the allegations, saying, “They are saying that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, was rushed to London for medical attention on Thursday night. They are even quoting time and aircraft numbers. ‘Issorite!’ Sebi Wike was flown to London on Thursday night for urgent medical treatment, and he used Witchcraft to come back on Friday to visit Dape Community in Life Camp area, Gishiri, and Pigba Sama communities in Abuja on Friday.”

Olayinka went on to mock those who have never had a medical check-up in years but feel compelled to comment on the health of a minister who is frequently seen in public performing his duties. “The Minister will also use Witchcraft to come back to Abuja on Monday to start commissioning road projects,” he alluded, urging critics to reconsider their baseless accusations.

Wike’s denial comes amidst increasing public scrutiny over his health, with some critics questioning his ability to carry out his demanding role as FCT Minister.

However, the minister and his team have strongly rejected such claims, reinforcing his commitment to his work and his well-being.