Wike blasts FCDA officials over faulty microphone

Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, lost his cool at the flagging off of road rehabilitation project in Abuja on Monday.

The minister was addressing guests at the event when the microphone stopped functioning properly.

Wike, who tried effortlessly to communicate with the audience, went down hard on staff of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

He warned the staff to either sit up or find their way out of the Administration.

He said, ‘’Let me express my displeasure to FCDA. It is unfortunate, and that is why FCT is where it is. If you cannot arrange ordinary microphone to work, how would FCT work? Let me warn all those who are concerned that this should be the last time that I will appear at a public function, and I get this embarrassment; it will not happen again. If you don’t want to work, you leave.’’

