Wike begins commissioning of 6 road projects today

The FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, will today commence the commissioning of six road projects executed in the six area councils of the FCT.

Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Public Communication and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said in a statement on Sunday, that the projects commissioning will kick off tomorrow, with the newly constructed 5km Naharati- River Ukya to Unguwan Hausawa Road with three Span River Bridge in Abaji Area Council.

He said; “On Tuesday, 11km Yangoji-Sukuku-Ebo Road, in Kwali Area Council, will be commissioned while the rehabilitated 9km Paikon Kore-Ibwa Road within Gwagwalada Area Council, will be commissioned on Wednesday.

“Commissioning of the Asphalt Carriageway from Garage Junction to Local Education Authority Secretariat in Kuje Area Council is on Thursday, with that of the Gaba-Tokulo Road in Bwari Area Council, which was constructed with a two Span River Bridge is slated for Friday.

“The access road to Saburi I and II communities in the Abuja Municipal Area Council from ONEX to Old Keffi Road near Dei-Dei International Market will be commissioned on Wednesday, January 29.”

Speaking on newly flagged off projects, the FCT minister’s spokesperson said: “New road projects like the construction of Kabusa-Takushara Access Road, construction of Kabusa-Ketti Access Road, access road to the new EFCC Academy site in Giri District and 15km Road from A2 Junction Abuja-Lokoja Road to Pia in Kwali Area Council are going on as, with completion date expected to be met.

“Other ongoing projects are; reconstruction of the 25km Kwaita/Yebu road in Kwali Area Council, rehabilitation of the Old Ushafa- LUD Road and Dutse-Lower Usuma Dam Dual Carriage in Bwari Area Council, construction of 11km Aguma Palace – Radio Nigeria – New Market Road in Gwagwalada Area Council and Dakibiyu District Dual Carriage Road.

“Also ongoing are; 11km Kuje Road, Full Scope Development of 4km Arterial Road N5(Obafemi Awolowo Road) from Life Camp to Ring Road III, arterial road N16 (Shehu Shagari Way) from Ring Road II to Ring Road III with two interchanges and 11.3km Access Road to the Judges Quarters in Katampe from Arterial Road N11 (Ahmadu Bello Way in Mabushi).”