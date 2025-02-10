Wike approves 3 new police divisions in Kuje, Kwali, Gwagwalada

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has approved three new police divisions in Kuje, Kwali and Gwagwalada area councils.
The minister gave the approval during the FCT executive council meeting in 2025 held last week.
Briefing the journalists after the meeting, which was presided over by the minister, the Director, FCTA Security Services Department, Mr. Adamu Gwary, said the executive committee, in a significant move to bolster security, approved a contract for the construction of three new police divisional headquarters and six-man staff quarters in Kuje, Gwagwalada, and Kwali Area Councils.
He said, the projects, which will cost N3.648 billion, completes the initiative of providing two divisional headquarters in each of the six Area Councils of the FCT and fulfils the FCT Minister’s promise to improve security infrastructure and equip police officers to combat crime, particularly in the Area Councils and satellite towns.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.