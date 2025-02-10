Wike approves 3 new police divisions in Kuje, Kwali, Gwagwalada

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has approved three new police divisions in Kuje, Kwali and Gwagwalada area councils.

The minister gave the approval during the FCT executive council meeting in 2025 held last week.

Briefing the journalists after the meeting, which was presided over by the minister, the Director, FCTA Security Services Department, Mr. Adamu Gwary, said the executive committee, in a significant move to bolster security, approved a contract for the construction of three new police divisional headquarters and six-man staff quarters in Kuje, Gwagwalada, and Kwali Area Councils.

He said, the projects, which will cost N3.648 billion, completes the initiative of providing two divisional headquarters in each of the six Area Councils of the FCT and fulfils the FCT Minister’s promise to improve security infrastructure and equip police officers to combat crime, particularly in the Area Councils and satellite towns.