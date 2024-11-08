✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Wike appoints Olayinka, Fayose’s spokesman, as media aide

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has appointed Mr. Olalere Olayinka as the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media with immediate effect.

A statement late Friday by Anthony Ogunleye, the Director of Press in the Minister’s office, said Olayinka, a seasoned media and communications professional, would bring over 20 years of experience in journalism, public relations, and media management.

According to the statement, his career spans a wide range of roles in both the public and private sectors.

Our correspondent reports that Olayinka is the CEO of Our Peoples FM, Ado-Ekiti, and publisher of Wazobia Reporters Online.

He was the Special Assistant on Public Communications to the Governor of Ekiti State between 2014 and 2018.

Born on October 1, 1972, Mr Olayinka hails from Okemesi, Ekiti State. He is a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Ogba, Lagos, where he obtained a diploma in Journalism.

” As Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media, Mr. Olayinka will oversee the development of communication strategies to improve public awareness of government activities and facilitate stronger engagement between the FCT Administration and the public,” the statement added.

