Wigwe, wife, son buried in Rivers amid tears

The former Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Dr. Herbert Wigwe; his wife, Doreen Chizoba and their son, Chizzy, have been buried in a private tomb on the Wigwe University campus in Isiokpo, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

They were buried on Saturday amid tears after a funeral service attended by family and friends, governors and other dignitaries.

Their bodies were conveyed from the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Isiokpo where the funeral service to the private mausoleum and buried around 2.45 pm.

The trio had died in a helicopter crash in California near the Nevada border, United States of America.

Also involved in the crash was the Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Abimbola Ogunbanjo.

Those present at the funeral service include former Governor Kayode Fayemi, Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, Bukola Saraki, Aliko Dangote, Sanusi Lamido, Governors Alex Otti, Dapo Abiodun, and Babajide Sawno-Olu.