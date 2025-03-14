Wigwe varsity appoints Justice Amina Adamu Augie as pro-chancellor

The Board of Trustees of Wigwe University has appointed retired Supreme Court justice, Amina Adamu Augie, as the Pro-Chancellor/Chairman, Governing Council of the university.

Prof. Marwan Al-Akaidi was also appointed vice chancellor of the institution.

The announcement was made in a statement signed by the chairman, Board of Trustees, Prof. Fabian Ajogwu.

According to Prof. Ajogwu, these significant developments underscore the institution’s commitment to academic excellence, leadership, and innovation.

Justice Augie will succeed Professor Julius Okojie, the former Pro-Chancellor of the University.

Meanwhile, Professor Al-Akaidi has been confirmed as the substantive vice chancellor after serving in an acting role as well as Dean of the College of Science and Computing and deputy vice chancellor responsible for research and innovation.

Justice Augie is a distinguished jurist and former Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

She obtained a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Ife, Ile-Ife, in 1977 and subsequently became a barrister and solicitor of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 1978 after attending the Nigerian Law School.

Professor Marwan Al-Akaidi obtained a BSc and a Master of Science degree in Digital Communications Systems from Loughborough University (UK) and subsequently earned his doctorate from the same institution, specialising in Optical and Communications Engineering in 1988.