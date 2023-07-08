Wife stabs husband to death in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command said it has arrested 21-year-old Maimuna Suleiman who allegedly stabbed her husband Aliyu Mohammad at the Kofar Dumi area of…

The Bauchi State Police Command said it has arrested 21-year-old Maimuna Suleiman who allegedly stabbed her husband Aliyu Mohammad at the Kofar Dumi area of the Bauchi metropolis.

The command’s acting spokesman, ASP Aminu Gimba Ahmed, in a statement Friday, said the command acting on information received on July 5, arrested the suspect and took her into custody.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect (Maimuna Suleiman) stabbed her husband Aliyu Mohammad of the same address as a result of an altercation between them on the 5th of July 2023 at about 1800hrs in their matrimonial home. During interrogation, the suspect confessed to having committed the crime,” he said.

Ahmed explained that reports obtained from medical doctors confirmed that the victim died as a result of an injury sustained on his chest, while the suspect sustained minor bruises on her stomach.

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Mohammad, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a discreet investigation to further unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the victim.

“The suspect will be charged to court upon completion of investigation,” he said.

