Wiebes sprints to women’s Tour de France third stage win

Dutch rider Lorena Wiebes sprinted to victory in Tuesday’s third stage of the women’s Tour de France with Belgian teammate Lotte Kopecky holding onto the leader’s yellow jersey.

SD Worx’s Wiebes crossed the line in Dordogne ahead of compatriot Marianne Vos and Kopecky for her tenth win of the season.

Wiebes took advantage of the work of her teammates as the peloton caught Julie Van de Velde on the wire, after the Belgian broke clear with 58km to go before being reeled in 250 metres from the line.

