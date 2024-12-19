Widows supported with business grants in Kaduna

Fifteen widows in Kaduna State have been supported with N100,000 as rent and business grants to better their livelihoods.

Awarding the cheques to the widows in a brief ceremony organised by the Women’s Right Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA) supported by Modern Shelter, one of the beneficiaries, Fatima Salisu, a mother of six from Igabi Local Government Area, who lost her husband a year ago said she has been finding it hard to fend for her children since the death of the family breadwinner.

Habiba Ahmed, Senior Program Office, WRAPA said WRAPA identified widows to benefit from the initiative because losing a benefactor can be very trying for women and children in the present economic situation.