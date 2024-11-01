‘Wickedness of T Pain’: Atiku kicks over arrest, detention of minors

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has criticised the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration over the arraignment of some minors in Abuja.

A video showed about 20 children, some of them struggling with breathing over suspected malnourishment, lying on the floor of the court while others were in the dock.

Their lawyers were heard complaining about their arraignment despite their condition.

But reacting to the video which has since gone viral, Atiku said the “horrible scene reminiscent of a Nazi concentration camp”.

He added that it “once again reflects the low premium the current government places on the lives of the vulnerable, especially children”.

The former vice president said section 11 of the Child’s Rights Act guarantees dignity of the child.

According to Atiku, the children were being prosecuted for their alleged role in the #EndBadGovernance protests, held in August.

“If they are just being arraigned three months later, one can only imagine the sort of dehumanising conditions they had been subjected to and have been detained all this while.

“I find it reprehensible that a man who claims to have fought for Nigeria’s democracy and had led protests now demonises those who decide to demonstrate against the effects of his harsh and draconian policies”.

He said children who are the most affected by these policies have every right to protest peacefully, as guaranteed by the Constitution and the Child Rights Act.

“A nation can be assessed by the way it treats its most vulnerable citizens. It is saddening that even underage children are not spared from the wickedness of T-Pain.

The disturbing condition under which the alleged accused children were brought to court projects the very justification for their participation in the protest in the first place”, Atiku stated.

Daily Trust reports that the attack by the former Vice President is coming exactly a week after both men warmly shook hands during Friday prayer at the National Mosque, Abuja.