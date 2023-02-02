Why youths eagerly seek a rebirth of Nigeria!

The current state of Nigeria’s economy is alarming. From high inflation to insecurity, unemployment, corruption, poor human capital development, poor health system and infrastructure, amidst others.

According to the Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms Patience Oniha, the total debt stock of Nigeria is projected to hit N77 trillion by the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration on May 29, 2023. This is to say that the incoming President has a great deal of work to bring about a rebirth.

The question becomes which of these presidential candidates can bring forth a ‘New Nigeria’?

Citizens will head to the polls to select their next president on February 25th, 2023. It is such an important day because I believe the youths are ready to make a difference with their selection this time.

The state of insecurity and economic hardship are getting worse, and this is atrocious. An average citizen finds it arduous to even afford three square meals in recent times.

So far, the cost of transportation, food, education, electricity, fuel, medicals, clothing items, including house rent has progressively gone higher. The hardship of the economy has become unbearable with public looting of funds getting worse.

With all these, we need a new government that will look into all these, put citizens first and reinstate Nigeria to the times where most things were affordable even to the lowest economic class of people.

As we get closer to the day of Nigeria’s general election, I urge citizens to ask themselves these fundamental questions: What values does your candidate possess? What leadership traits does he have? What contribution have they made in Nigeria since they have been in power? Is your candidate motivated by self-interest or the interest of the Nation? All these questions will direct you into making the right choice.

We have openly heard some of the statements made by these aspirants and they seem to be worrisome as they scream desperation. I put it to you that a desperate person will be motivated by self-interest and won’t care about the consequences of his actions if his aim is being achieved. This will only make Nigeria worse as opposed to the rebirth we seek.

The seat of presidency should not be bought, neither should your vote be sold. The citizens are in charge as of now and the power to make Nigeria better lies with us. It will also be worth it to consider our brothers and sisters that died during the endSARS protest in 2020 all in the quest for better government. Their sacrifices should not be in vain.

The 2023 election will bring forth a new dawn of governance that will give rise to A New Nigeria therefore, your vote should count!

Miss Obasi Susan can be reached via susanobasi24@gmail.com