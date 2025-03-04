‘Why young people should have access to all sexual, reproductive health services’

Experts have said that young people should have access to all sexual and reproductive health services including safe abortion rights.

With regressive reimposition of “global gag-rule”, young people too have called for decriminalization of abortion. They said there is need to make safe and legal abortion accessible globally to all, including the youth.

Six out of 10 unplanned pregnancies are estimated to end in induced abortion, and around 45% of these abortions are unsafe.

Shobha Shukla, Coordinator of SHE & Rights (Sexual Health with Equity and Rights) initiative said the year 2025 marks 30 years since Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action was signed in 1995 .

She said, “ it highlighted the impact of unsafe abortion on women’s lives and health, and the need to reduce recourse to abortion through expanded family planning services. Governments need to walk the talk on the promises for gender equality and human rights – with equity and justice.”

Lady Nancy Lisondra, Youth and Advocacy Advisor at International Planned Parenthood Federation- IPPF (East and South-East Asia and Oceania Region) said women and girls face challenges in education and employment – going to school and getting a job, even access to decent facilities for menstrual hygiene.

She said in Asia Pacific inequality, injustice and stigma continue to pose threats to health and wellbeing.

“A lot of girls cannot go to school because they are not even able to menstruate with dignity. 74% of countries in Asia and Pacific region have laws and regulations that guarantee access to sexual and reproductive healthcare information and education. But these laws have been changing. In Philippines abortion is still restricted. There remain significant challenges in accessing SRH services such as limited coverage in National Health Insurance, high out of pocket expenditure and even parental consent. If the price of rice is the same as that of your menstrual product, it puts vulnerable girls, who are not even earning, to a dilemma. They sometimes have to deprioritize their sexual and reproductive health needs,” she added.

She further said adolescent pregnancies have increased in South-East Asia which continues to pose health risks to adolescent mothers, limiting their access to education and economic opportunities.

Pooja Mishra, National Coordinator, Youth Lead Voices; and General Secretary, National Coalition of People Living with HIV in India (NCPI Plus) said, young people living with HIV suffer from depression, anxiety and other mental health issues, that significantly impact a young person’s ability to access and utilize sexual and reproductive health services.

She said financial barriers also limit access to healthcare services.

While saying those living in rural areas are not able to afford to travel to the city to avail the services, she said limited availability of youth-friendly spaces and services that are confidential, non-judgmental and culturally sensitive can deter young people living with HIV from seeking help, especially in rural and remote areas.

Pooja said , “Youth knowledge is available but is not reaching all the right people. All prevention tools are available but not reaching all of them. If services and tools are available, and yet people living with HIV are facing sexual and mental health issues in addition to risking violence, it means that the bridge between demand and supply needs to be strengthened. Our peer led social enterprise TAAL+ (Treatment, Adherence, Advocacy and Literacy) is a community and peer-led community pharmacy and an integrated health centre. We ensure access to quality and stigma free services. We provide quality medicines, PrEP, HIV self-testing- all these tools should be easily accessible and available to people who are in need,” said Manoj Pardeshi of NCPI Plus.

“Any healthcare should be acceptable, available, accessible and of high quality (as per WHO’s AAAQ model). In Pakistan there is little acceptance of sexual and reproductive health services because of cultural and religious stigma and taboos. Early child marriage which is prevalent here leads to early pregnancy which results in high maternal mortality and morbidity as well as affects the mental health of the young mother.”

She added that one of the most pressing issues in Philippines is lack of comprehensive sexuality education for Filipino youth.

“Many young Filipinos are engaging in behaviours like early and unprotected sex, multiple sexual partners, transactional sex and even coercive or violent encounters. These risky actions place them at greater danger for unintended pregnancies, sexually transmitted infections and emotional trauma. Without proper education and guidance young people are left vulnerable to these realities. And the lack of accurate and reliable information about sex is a significant barrier. Many youths rely on social media or peers for information, leading to widespread misinformation. Topics around sex are rarely discussed openly at home, making it even harder for our young people to receive accurate knowledge,” she stated.

She further said that in India modern contraceptive prevalence rate of all women aged 15-49 is 56.5%; maternal mortality ratio is 97 deaths per 100,000 population; and that 29% of women aged 15-49 years have experienced sexual or physical violence in general population.

Gressa Mae G. Pepito, Vice President and social media focal person of Family Planning Organization of the Philippines (FPOP) in Masbate, Philippines

said this gap enforces stigma and leaves them ill equipped to make informed choices.

She said, “All this has contributed to a rise in adolescent pregnancies and unplanned outcomes. All this clearly shows that comprehensive sexuality education is no longer an option. It is a necessity. Philippines’ Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention (APP) Bill seeks to strengthen the roll out of comprehensive sexuality education as a key component of responsible parenthood and provide adolescent-friendly health services to address rising teenage pregnancies. However, the bill has faced significant challenges during its legislative journey , and is yet to be passed by the Senate.”

The experts spoke during the 4th SHE & Rights session hosted by the National Coalition of People Living with HIV in India (NCPI Plus), Global Center for Health Diplomacy and Inclusion (CeHDI), International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), Asian-Pacific Resource and Research Centre for Women (ARROW), Women’s Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR), Asia Pacific Media Alliance for Health and Development (APCAT Media) and CNS.