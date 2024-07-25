Why we won’t partake in hardship protest – ECWA

The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) has declared its resolve not to participate in the planned national hunger protest scheduled to take place on 1st…

The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) has declared its resolve not to participate in the planned national hunger protest scheduled to take place on 1st of August 2024.

The church, therefore, warned all its members and followers across the country to stay away from the protest.

In a statement signed by Rev. Ibrahim Kassim, ECWA Public Relations Officer, in Jos, Plateau State capital, the church said it had received reports on a planned Protest being organized by some citizens of Nigeria.

“ECWA is aware that Protest is considered, worldwide, as one of the ways of expressing displeasure or objection to certain issues, policies or actions. It is also a medium through which people voice their concerns, create awareness or push for change. The Church is also aware of the severe economic hardship and the bedeviling insecurity that the citizens are experiencing, which are the cardinal issues being promulgated as the reasons for the protest.

“However, we are all aware that protests can take different dimensions as witnessed during the “END SARS PROTEST” when hoodlums infiltrated the protesters and wrecked serious havoc that led to the loss of many lives and properties. Therefore, considering the volatile nature of protests in Nigeria, which can be hijacked by miscreants and result in humongous damages, ECWA as a denomination wishes to inform the general public that we are not part of the planned protest, and we are calling on our members to disregard the action in totality, and not to participate in any way.

“The Church wishes to assure members that ECWA leadership is doing everything possible in advising government at the Local, State and Federal levels to take proactive measures in addressing the plight and suffering of citizens in the shortest possible time”