Why we visited Kwara – Progressive Govs Forum

Director General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Folorunsho Aluko, has said their visit to Kwara State was meant to archive the projects done by the present administration.

Aluko, who led a five-person media team of the Forum on a 2-day working visit to the state, expressed surprise at what Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has achieved in the last five years.

According to him, their visit was to inspect and document legacy projects of the administration, as they have also been doing to other APC-controlled states in the country.

He noted that the reason for such action is because it is easy to forget good legacies when they are not archived.

“I came to Kwara State with my team on a mission. On getting here, I am proud. The signature projects of the governor are breathtaking.

“From the social support programme, infrastructure, civil service welfare, youth, gender empowerment, business, innovation and technology, to sports, we are really impressed with what we saw.

“In terms of sports specifically, Kwara has the first of its kind squash courts in Nigeria with ten domiciled within the same arena. The table tennis pavilion is also one of the best in addition to the indoor sports hall under renovation.

“No one would have believed that Kwara State has been able to achieve these in the last five years including in the areas of physical infrastructure”.

Aluko further said the visit was to checkmate negative reporting which “undermines the positives in the country, especially in APC controlled states”.

He said it was unfair that negatives are allowed to dominate the media space, thereby discrediting many outstanding public officers in the society.

“I would like to advise politicians to always be prepared and come into power with enough knowledge and experience which the state governor has demonstrated.

“With our visit, we have seen again beyond what we imagined was happening and are convinced in terms of good governance, innovative and transformative leadership. AbdulRazaq is a star progressive governor.”

He praised the 10-year Agric Transformation Plan of the governor describing it as an important document and a roadmap to achieve food security.

Some of the projects visited include the Garment factory, Ilorin International Conference Centre; Innovation Hub, under remodeling Kwara Hotel, 12-storey revenue house; Centre for Contemporary Arts and Films; Sugar film factory, the Squash Court inside the stadium complex and Flower Garden, among others.