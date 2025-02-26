Why we should read IBB’s book: No spoilers

As humans, we do not know what we do not know. And as a reader, I maintain that the only way to truly understand a book is to read it instead of relying on commentaries or summaries.

The eight-year rule of General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) has positioned him among our longest-serving leaders. Only General Gowon, President Obasanjo and President Buhari can boast longer tenures.

Of these three, only Obasanjo has published a formal autobiography or memoir reflecting on his time in office and post-office reflections. Recently, Buhari commented that if he were to write a book, he would likely make many people unhappy. Some believe Gowon shares a similar reluctance.

SPONSOR AD

Therefore, it is notable that IBB took the courage to publish his autobiography. It is a rare gift to the citizens. Of course, it is also a gift to IBB because people raised N17 billion for him during the book launch.

Since the book’s launch, I have read many epistles from lawyers, activists and academics explaining why people should not read IBB’s story. Their justification falls short because they claim to know everything written in the book without reading it. It seems myopic to hear.

Those activists and lawyers chose to be single-minded. They pursue only one side of the argument, saying they know everything about the late Dele Giwa, the Civil War, the Vatsa coup, and the elephant in the room: the June 12 elections.

In all seriousness, their protest against reading IBB’s autobiography will do more harm than good to the next generation. It is painful to see how they successfully conditioned young people to remain ignorant of information, which will handicap their ability to judge what is true and what is not.

I say this because these naysayers know what a good judge should be. A good judge should be able to absorb a mass of information and consider all case perspectives to make a fair decision. It is unfair for them to mislead a whole generation like this.

For the record, IBB has narrated his version of Giwa’s murder, which is still a mystery. He has given his version of the Vatsa coup and his justification for their execution. He did not shy away from any controversy; he gave his version of events and understanding. Now, it is up to those with alternative versions to compare notes and decide.

The book articulated IBB’s position on the annulment of the June 12 elections, so we can now say we have heard it straight from the horse’s mouth. It is suggested that the modus operandi of the revelation is to absolve himself from serious blame. However, we must recognise that people are rational, and it is up to the readers to judge for themselves. In academia, we will regard this autobiography as a step towards writing a new treatise, another reason to keep a copy for the archives.

On a subjective note, I had not intended to read the book this early. However, I grew curious after listening to a podcast about it on social media. I thought IBB would explain some behind-the-scenes reasons why he banned the first group of primaries in 1992—the one in which the late Shehu Yar’adua and the late Adamu Ciroma emerged as the flagbearers of the SDP and NRC, respectively.

We would not have heard of Abiola’s lost mandate if Yar’adua, Nzeribe, Falae, and other formidable politicians had not been banned initially. Some recall that Obasanjo described it as “silly experiments and gimmicks.” IBB’s explanation for banning all participants remained consistent with the official reasons we already know.

However, the lack of a deeper explanation regarding the transition period did not deter me because I came across his engagement with pressure groups, which made me curious to read more. When I flipped back to link the references, I saw how he struggled with activists and protests against the hardship of the unpopular SAP policy; from there, I just cancelled everything on Friday night to read the book from the beginning. And yes, I refer to SAP as a failed economic policy, even though IBB feels it did not fail.

The memoir made me realise that Nigerian leaders are not as powerful as people make them out to be. The book confirmed our view that no Nigerian leader, military or democratic, can dictate to Nigerians. The people have the power to support or oppose any administration. They can express their views through the media, protests, and other means, even if the administration manipulates the laws.

I also noted similarities between the current administration and the IBB regime, mainly in their trial-and-error policies and insistence on applying futile economic policies borrowed from Bretton Woods institutions. Political economists/scientists and even data analysts can benefit from the book when discussing correlations and causalities regarding economic structural shifts.

Many sections of the memoir recount were personalised. It tells about his relationships and flaws. Learning that he aspired to join my former school—Nigerian Military School—was refreshing. Like everyone else, the autobiography portrayed IBB as an imperfect Nigerian with numerous unfulfilled goals.

Also, since his retirement, IBB has been aware of the politicians and political aspirants who travel to Minna for a photo opportunity and media validation. His opinion about this ‘political pilgrimage’ can be generalised to many situations, but you may never know unless you read the book.

In the epilogue, IBB wrote an emotional letter to the next generation of Nigerians. I have not encountered anyone who thinks negatively about this letter. This means the naysayers have either not read the book or, if they have, are shielding those to whom the letter is written from reading it. If this is true, the latter case sounds more evil.

I will not give you any spoilers. All I can say is that the book is a must-read, even if you think you know it all. If anything, it will confirm your biases.