‘Why we renamed Pen Resource to North-Eastern University’

The Pen Resource University, Gombe was renamed to North-Eastern University, in line with the institution’s vision to establish a university indigenous to the North-Eastern part of Nigeria.

The Pro-Chancellor of the university, Dr Sani Jauro disclosed this while addressing newsmen shortly after the Emir of Gombe, Dr Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, unveiled the new name of the institution.

He said the institution was established to create a legacy and groom young Nigerians that would contribute immensely to the nation’s growth and provide practical solutions to the problems facing the country.

Dr Jauro added that they are working to improve on the achievements the institution has made in the last two years, towards ensuring that their graduates would not roam the streets in search of jobs.

The pro-chancellor stated that to achieve that feat, the university is investing more on innovative research, skills acquisition and leveraging technology to help their graduates to drive national development for the benefit of Nigeria and Africa.

“We are mindful of unemployment challenges in contemporary times, so we are also equipping our students with relevant skills, digital inclusive, to make them job givers and not job seekers upon their graduation.

“We are making innovations, leveraging modern-day technology in our effort to see that our graduates are up to date in all aspects of learning,” Dr Jauro said.

Our correspondent reports that within the two years of its establishment, the university has a population of about 1000 students, four faculties, 27-degree programmes and a Centre for African Medicinal Plants Research among others.