The Chairman of the House Committee on Housing and Habitat, Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa, has called for urgent reconciliation between former Kano State Governors Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Speaking during a radio interview in Kano on Thursday, Jibrin described the lingering feud between the two political heavyweights as unfortunate and detrimental to the state. He urged well-meaning citizens to join hands in reconciling the duo for the progress of Kano.

Highlighting their achievements, Jibrin noted that both leaders have excelled in public service. Kwankwaso, who began his career in the Kano State Civil Service, rose to become Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, two-term Governor, Minister of Defence, Senator, and a presidential aspirant. Ganduje, a former civil servant, served as a director in the Federal Capital Territory, commissioner, deputy governor, and two-term governor, and is now the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Not everyone is chosen by God to hold these offices,” Jibrin said. “They have both been uniquely blessed, and it is our responsibility to reconcile them.”

He attributed many of Kano’s political challenges to the strained relationship between the two leaders, calling on their supporters to prioritise peace.

“As Muslims, it is our duty to do the right thing by reconciling them. They were once close friends and accomplished many things together. What is happening now is sad and painful. This is a time to embrace peace, unity, and progress,” he said.

Jibrin urged both leaders to set an example by attending each other’s family events, regardless of political differences. “Let us see Kwankwaso attending the wedding of Ganduje’s daughter and Ganduje attending the wedding of Kwankwaso’s son. Politics is their choice, but reconciliation is our duty.”

He concluded by praying for those opposing the reconciliation effort, asking Allah to guide them to the right path.