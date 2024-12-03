Why we moved our daughter’s wedding to Barau’s son to Abuja – Bayero’s family

The family of Nasir Ado Bayero has clarified that the relocation of their daughter, Maryam Nasir Ado Bayero’s wedding to Jibrin (Abba) Barau Jibrin, the son of the Deputy President of the Senate, from Kano to Abuja, was not due to the controversy surrounding the tax reform bills.

In a statement on Monday, Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan Agundi, the Sarkin Dawaki Babba of Kano and chairman of the organising committee explained that the decision to move the wedding was made to accommodate personalities from across Nigeria and abroad who had shown interest in attending.

He emphasised that the location change was purely a decision of the Bayero family and not influenced by the family of the groom, the Barau family.

The statement stressed that, according to tradition, the responsibility of choosing the wedding venue lies with the bride’s family.

The wedding, scheduled for Friday, December 13, 2024, will be held in Abuja and has no connection to any political issues, particularly the tax reform bills.

The family called for an end to speculation linking the wedding venue change to political matters, highlighting that marriage is a significant religious and cultural event that should not be politicised.