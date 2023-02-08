‘Why we launched Terra jollof seasoning cube’

TGI Group, makers of Terra Seasoning Cubes have unveiled Terra Jollof Cube, a complete Jollof seasoning with an inviting taste and flavour. Jollof rice is…

TGI Group, makers of Terra Seasoning Cubes have unveiled Terra Jollof Cube, a complete Jollof seasoning with an inviting taste and flavour.

Jollof rice is a meal that cuts across every tribe and ethnic group in Nigeria. Everyone makes it just a little bit differently, and over the years, it has been the base for several other similar and derivative dishes. But no matter how you choose to make it, it has become a big part of our culture, our cuisine, and especially our celebrations.

Deepanjan Roy, Group Executive Director – TGI says that the new Terra Jollof Seasoning Cube was designed to meet the specific taste needs of consumers who love cooking or enjoying jollof rice for its quintessential smoky bottom pot taste, flavour, and aroma anytime.

“With its key ingredients of onion, pepper, thyme, turmeric and garlic, a new dimension of value has been added to the preparation of one of the country’s favourite dishes” he stated

Probal Bhattacharya – Chief Marketing Officer, TGI Group expressed confidence that the new Terra Jollof Seasoning will excite food lovers and create a value that is unmatched amongst seasoning products.

“In no distant time, we are confident that Terra Jollof seasoning cube will be the preferred seasoning cube of choice for chefs, caterers and homemakers across Nigeria for cooking their tasty, bottom pot flavourful Jollof rice.”