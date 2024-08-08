Why we launched new payment solution – SmartPay CEO

“In an increasingly digital world, the need for secure efficient and user-friendly payment solutions has never been more critical. SmartPay is not just another payment…

“In an increasingly digital world, the need for secure efficient and user-friendly payment solutions has never been more critical. SmartPay is not just another payment platform; it is a comprehensive solution designed to meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses alike.”

These were the words of the CEO of the founder/CEO of SmartPay Digital Solution and Financial Services Limited, Odebode Samuel Aderogba, during the launch of SmartPay, a new payment platform, recently.

Speaking in Ibadan, Oyo State, over the weekend, the CEO said, SmartPay was “a revolutionary step forward in how we manage and experience transactions,” adding that “our journey has been one of relentless innovation, rigorous testing and unwavering commitment to excellence.”

He added that SmartPay aims to bring banking experiences to people both in urban and rural areas.

“The future of banking in Nigeria is now beyond the four walls of the banks. As innovative technology emerges every day, financial technology is out to take over financial services,” he noted.

SmartPay, a payment solution which includes a point-of-sale (POS) terminal and mobile payment application, is said to offer enhanced security, user-friendly experience and broad accessibility.

Commenting on the launch, Mukhtar Aderogba, who witnessed a live demonstration of the payment solution, said: “Quality service delivery is the gap that SmartPay has come to bridge.”

SmartPay Digital Solution and Financial Services Limited is a subsidiary of Bictech Investments and Solutions Limited.