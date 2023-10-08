Why we joined fight against Israel – Hezbollah

The Lebanese resistance group, Hezbollah, has explained why it joined the fight against the Israeli occupation. The group declared that it had targeted three Israeli…

The Lebanese resistance group, Hezbollah, has explained why it joined the fight against the Israeli occupation.

The group declared that it had targeted three Israeli military positions in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, early hours on Sunday.

Hundreds of Palestinians and Israelis have been killed as the two countries resume hostilities after a surprise attack on Israel by Hamas on Saturday morning involving aerial, sea and ground operations.

In a statement on its website, the group said it entered the fight to liberate the remaining part of occupied Lebanese land and in solidarity with the Palestinian resistance.

“In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Permission [to fight] has been granted to those who are being fought, because they were wronged, and indeed Allah is capable of granting them victory.”

“On the path to liberate the remaining part of our occupied Lebanese land and in solidarity with the victorious Palestinian resistance and the steadfast and heroic Palestinian people, the groups of the martyr commander Hajj Imad Mughniyeh in the Islamic Resistance carried out an attack this Sunday, on October 8, 2023, targeting three Zionist occupation sites in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms region.

“These sites include the radar site, Zabdine site, and Ruwaysat site, using a significant number of artillery shells and guided missiles, resulting in direct hits on these sites. Victory comes only from Allah, the Almighty, the Wise.”

On Saturday, the commander of Hamas’ Al-Qassan Brigades, Mohammed Deif, called on Arab resistance in Lebanon to join the Palestinian Resistance in its ongoing war against the Israeli occupation.

In response to the attack, the Israeli army said it had targeted Hezbollah infrastructure in Shebaa Farm with drones.

The Israeli army’s announcement followed earlier reports in Israeli public radio that shells and gunfire from Lebanon have targeted an Israeli military position, mostly in the Kafr Shuba Hills.

It is unknown if the source of the fire is Palestinian or Lebanese resistance group, as no group has, as of yet, announced responsibility for the shelling.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...