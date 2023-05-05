Why we invested N70bn to modernise network – 9mobile

9mobile has said its business is on the path of a resurgence following a N70 billion investment into its network operations and a strong…

9mobile has said its business is on the path of a resurgence following a N70 billion investment into its network operations and a strong commitment by the board and management to aggressively reclaim market share.

This was disclosed in a statement by the telecom operator yesterday.

The Chief Executive Officer of 9mobile, Juergen Peschel, in the statement said, “9mobile is on the path of resurgence. We are taking back lost territories in the market and forging ahead to reclaim our innovative position and industry leadership”.

He highlighted the business plans and revealed that 9mobile had invested over N70 Billion for its ongoing network modernisation.

He further informed that addition of 600 new sites, equipped with 4G LTE facilities for enhanced operations and market competitiveness were deployed alongside new broadband services to enlarge its fibre network across some Nigerian cities.

Other milestones include technical, digital, and organisational upgrades to demonstrate 9mobile’s core values of innovation, quality of service and customer-centricity.